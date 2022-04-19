hamburger

Money & Banking

Poonawalla Fincorp enters digital consumption loans space

BL Internet Desk | Mumbai, April 19 | Updated on: Apr 19, 2022
Hands holding a box contains Indian Rupees

Hands holding a box contains Indian Rupees | Photo Credit: AJIJCHAN

Partners with KrazyBee, a non-deposit taking NBFC

Poonawalla Fincorp has entered digital consumption loans space through a tie up with KrazyBee.

“Under this partnership, Poonawalla Fincorp will offer small ticket personal loans to individuals,” it said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the partnership provides complete end to end digital consumer loans across the country.

The partnership has seen a lot of traction within a month of its launch and the company intends to do more than ₹1,000 crore of disbursement under this partnership in the current financial year, it further said.

KrazyBee is a non-deposit taking NBFC. KrazyBee along with KreditBee, which is its technology platform, commands over 20 per cent of the market share of NBFC – Fintech disbursements in India.

Published on April 19, 2022
public finance
personal loans
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you