Poonawalla Fincorp enters digital consumption loans space

Poonawalla Fincorp has entered digital consumption loans space through a tie up with KrazyBee.
“Under this partnership, Poonawalla Fincorp will offer small ticket personal loans to individuals,” it said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the partnership provides complete end to end digital consumer loans across the country.
The partnership has seen a lot of traction within a month of its launch and the company intends to do more than ₹1,000 crore of disbursement under this partnership in the current financial year, it further said.
KrazyBee is a non-deposit taking NBFC. KrazyBee along with KreditBee, which is its technology platform, commands over 20 per cent of the market share of NBFC – Fintech disbursements in India.
