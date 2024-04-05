1) RBI MPC Outcome: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50% in its first meeting of FY25
2)Food price uncertainties to weigh on inflation trajectory, RBI retains FY’25 forecast at 4.5%
3)RBI to allow UPI payments from PPI wallets via third-party apps; may benefit Paytm
4) RBI to modify LCR framework to facilitate better management of liquidity risk by banks
5)RBI proposes allowing non-bank payment system operators to offer CBDC wallets
6)RBI develops app for easy retail access to G-Sec market
7)Foreign investors in IFSC will be permitted to invest in Sovereign Green Bonds: RBI
8)RBI retains 7% GDP growth forecast for FY25: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das