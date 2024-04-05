The RBI said a mobile application of the Retail Direct portal is being developed to further improve ease of access by retail investors to the government securities market.

The app will enable investors to buy and sell instruments/government securities (Government Dated Securities, State Development Loans, Treasury Bills and Sovereign Gold Bonds,) on the go, at their convenience. The app will be available for use shortly, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

RBI Retail Direct Scheme, launched in November 2021, gives access to individual investors to maintain gilt accounts with RBI and invest in government securities.

The Scheme enables investors to buy securities in primary auctions as well as buy/sell securities through the NDS-OM platform.

As on April 1, 2024, the total number of registrations and the total number of accounts opened by retail investors under the retail direct facility 1,33,758 and 1,19,669, respectively.

Total Primary Market Subscriptions (cumulative) and traded volumes stood at ₹4,222.98 crore and ₹643.44 crore, respectively. Total holdings stood at ₹2,023.29 crore.