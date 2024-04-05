The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to make certain modifications to the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) framework to facilitate better management of liquidity risk by banks.

Governor Shaktikanta Das noted that the recent episodes in some jurisdictions have demonstrated the increased ability of the depositors to quickly withdraw or transfer deposits during times of stress, using digital banking channels.

Such emerging risks may require a revisit of certain assumptions under LCR framework, he added.

Banks covered under Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) framework are required to maintain a stock of high quality liquid assets (HQLA) to meet 30 days net outgo under stressed conditions. They are are required to maintain LCR of 100 per cent with effect from January 1, 2019.

At present, the assets allowed as Level 1 High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLAs), inter alia, included among others within the mandatory SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) requirement, Government securities to the extent allowed by RBI under (i) Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) and (ii) Facility to Avail Liquidity for Liquidity Coverage Ratio (FALLCR) [15 per cent of the bank’s deposits with effect from April 1, 2020].

Entire SLR-eligible assets held by banks are permitted to be reckoned as HQLAs for meeting LCR.