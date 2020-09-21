Money & Banking

SBI Life Insurance, YES Bank sign bancassurance pact

Our Bueau Mumbai | Updated on September 21, 2020 Published on September 21, 2020

SBI Life Insurance and YES Bank have signed a bancassurance tie-up on Monday.

“As part of the partnership, SBI Life’s diverse range of individual and group insurance solutions will be offered to the customers of YES Bank through the bank’s branches,” SBI Life Insurance said in a statement.

Private sector lender YES Bank has been signing bancassurance agreements with a number of insurance companies in recent weeks.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 21, 2020
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
Yes Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.