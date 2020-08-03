Statewide bank strike in Tamil Nadu on August 20

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
The Tamil Nadu Bank Employees Federation (TNBEF) has called for a Statewide strike on August 20 to draw the attention of the government and bank managements to the problems faced by bank employees in the State.
Highlighting the decisions taken at the State Level Bankers’ Committee’s (SLBC) recent meeting, TNBEF General Secretary E Arunachalam said: “The SLBC guidelines stipulate that all bank branches should function as usual, extend full-fledged services and all the employees should report at their workplace.
“This is proving to be a Herculean task as a majority of employees, particularly those that depend on the public transport system to commute to their workplace (branch). With the extension of the lockdown till August 31, bus and local train services continue to remain off the road/track; bank managements have not taken any steps to arrange some mode of transportation to enable the employees to get to the branch. Nonetheless, banking has been classified as an essential service.
“In recent weeks, a number of employees working in the branches of various banks have been tested Covid-positive, and some have even lost their life. Hence there is a sense of fear, stress, concern and tension. Above all this, even pregnant women employees are not exempt from attending office.
“In the early weeks of lockdown (Lockdown 1.0) only restricted services were extended such as accepting cash deposits, withdrawal of cash, clearing of cheques and government transactions. But these restrictions have since been withdrawn and the managements are now insisting on extension of all normal and regular banking services.
“With extension of services, the business hours — restricted between 10 am and 2 pm — have also been extended by 2 hours up to 4 pm. This should be further tightened between 11 am and 2 pm, in the interest/well-being of the staff and the general public.”
Echoing the federation’s call for a Statewide strike, CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), demanded the restriction of banking services to essentials.
The association has demanded the continuation of a roster system with 50 per cent staff attendance until the transport system is restored. “The managements will need to ensure business continuity plan and restrict banking hours. Further, since banking is an essential service, and a number of employees have in recent weeks been tested Covid positive, priority should be given for bank employees for testing and hospitalisation. Five-day week norm should be brought in to facilitate sanitisation and fumigation of branches during weekends (Saturday and Sunday),” Venkatachalam said.
