In this podcast, Madhusudanan R, co-founder of M2P Fintech, discusses his company’s recent acquisition of Goals101, an analytics platform working closely with banks. Madhusudanan talks in depth about the acquisition, the thin line between data privacy and data sharing, and moonlighting.

Regarding the acquisition deal, Madhusudanan mentions that it involves a cash-plus-stock arrangement with an additional earn-out for founders over the next few years. The integration process will take time, with teams and sales efforts gradually merging.

When asked about data privacy concerns, Madhusudanan explains their role as a technology provider to banks. They don’t directly handle consumer data but enable banks to use it responsibly, always respecting consent.

The conversation explores the company’s role in addressing challenges such as fraud in the financial sector. Madhusudanan explains how they serve as a platform for digital banking and facilitate partnerships between banks and fintech companies to enhance the customer experience and operational efficiency.

The interview concludes with Madhusudanan discussing the company’s support for moonlighting, allowing employees to pursue their passions alongside their jobs. He envisions a future where companies need to be more accommodating to attract and retain top talent. Madhusudanan briefly outlines the company’s plans, aiming to break even by the year’s end and considering an IPO in the next two to three years as part of their long-term vision.

