Ratan Tata, a former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. He was 86.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed Tata’s death and described him in a statement as his “friend, mentor, and guide.” He did not provide a cause of death.

Tata was admitted this week to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, the city where he lived. Soon after he was hospitalised, Tata issued a statement on Monday saying there was no cause for concern regarding his health and he was undergoing checkups for age-related medical conditions.

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata have been placed at the NCPA for public viewing.

Indian industrialist Ratan Tata’s mortal remains (center, R) are being carried for a public homage at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) ahead of its cremation in Mumbai on October 10, 2024. Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, has died at age 86, the company said late October 10. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

Mumbai: Mortal remains of former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata being taken to NCPA lawns for public viewing, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Mortal remains of former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata being taken to NCPA lawns for public viewing, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Police outside the residence of former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata who passed away, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

A priest prays during a final viewing for the public to pay their respects to the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata, in Mumbai, India, October 10, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Mumbai: Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran outside the Breach Candy Hospital where former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata passed away, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Security arrangements outside the hospital where former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata passed away, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Mumbai: Security arrangements outside the hospital where former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata passed away, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

A general view shows the Bombay House building, Tata Group head office, in Mumbai on October 10, 2024. Indian industrialist Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, has died at age 86, the company said late October 10. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

1 / 0 The body of Indian business leader Ratan Tata who died on Wednesday night is taken to the NCPA Lawns for the public to pay homage in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit