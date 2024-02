Pictures: Mahananda Bohidar

A hearty bowl of shakshouka captured in Food mode

A night shot taken at 5x zoom

A canopy overhead without too much grains

An atmospheric shot at the concert

We were sitting this far away from the stage - taken at 1x zoom.

The brilliant Alok Menon at their stand-up and spoken word show in Chennai

Capturing a lazy Sunday outdoors

A rather excited pup on the scene

Sample of photo taken indoors at a cafe

1 / 0 An ultrawide snap taken in daylight

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit