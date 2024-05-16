Isha Ambani encourages and shares her insights to motivate young girls and women to cultivate expertise in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and to pursue education in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). She said, “We are living in times of exponential change. The world is innovating, and if we are to survive in this fast-changing world, we too must innovate. The way we work has changed, and it will further change. So, everyone present here, be ready to embrace the change. Be ready to take science and technology as carrier options. Sadly, though even today there is a gender divide in India’s tech workforce.”

Video Credit: ANI