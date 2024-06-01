According to recent data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the duration of the Lok Sabha elections has been increasing over the past three decades. Indian elections are typically lengthy; for instance, the 2024 Lok Sabha election is planned to take place over 44 days in 7 phases, making it the second-longest in the history of Lok Sabha polls. The first national election in India, held in 1951-52, lasted about 153 days. Following this extensive period, the next eight Lok Sabha elections were conducted over shorter durations. However, the data also indicates that the duration of state elections is decreasing. For more information, watch this video.
Reporter: Jayant Pankaj Video: Bijoy Ghosh Production: Rowan Barnett
