Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Zomato. The stock has surged over 8 per cent last week and has closed on a strong note. That marks the end of the corrective fall that was in place. The outlook is bullish, and the share price can go up further in the coming weeks.Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

