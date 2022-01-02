15.16 lakh vaccinated in TN Covid camp

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The 17th mega Covid vaccination camp across Tamil Nadu saw a total of 15.16 lakh persons getting vaccinated including 4.20 lakh taking the first dose and 10.96 lakh the second dose, according to a statement issued by Health Minister M Subramanian.
As on Sunday evening, overall, 8.54 crore doses have been administered. In the special mega vaccination camps held so far, over 3 crore doses have been administered, he said.
In the State 86.95 per cent of the population have taken the first dose and 60.71 per cent the second dose, he said.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 1,594 new coronavirus cases as against 1,489 on Saturday.
After 624 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 9,340 and six deaths reported. Over 1.02 lakh samples tested.
Chennai reported 776 new cases as against 682 on Saturday.
Out of 121 Omicron cases reported, 98 persons have been discharged; 20 are under treatment and three cross notified to Kerala, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, says the health department data.
On Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 years. A total of 33,46,000 children are eligible for vaccination of which Chennai accounts for 3,19,400 children followed by 1,61,300 children in Coimbatore and 1,41,300 children in Madurai.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...