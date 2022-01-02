15.16 lakh vaccinated in TN Covid camp

The 17th mega Covid vaccination camp across Tamil Nadu saw a total of 15.16 lakh persons getting vaccinated including 4.20 lakh taking the first dose and 10.96 lakh the second dose, according to a statement issued by Health Minister M Subramanian.

As on Sunday evening, overall, 8.54 crore doses have been administered. In the special mega vaccination camps held so far, over 3 crore doses have been administered, he said.

In the State 86.95 per cent of the population have taken the first dose and 60.71 per cent the second dose, he said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 1,594 new coronavirus cases as against 1,489 on Saturday.

After 624 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 9,340 and six deaths reported. Over 1.02 lakh samples tested.

Chennai reported 776 new cases as against 682 on Saturday.

Out of 121 Omicron cases reported, 98 persons have been discharged; 20 are under treatment and three cross notified to Kerala, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, says the health department data.

On Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 years. A total of 33,46,000 children are eligible for vaccination of which Chennai accounts for 3,19,400 children followed by 1,61,300 children in Coimbatore and 1,41,300 children in Madurai.