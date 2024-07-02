A day after the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s aggressive all-out attack against the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave a tutorial to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on good conduct following the rules of Parliament.

Addressing for the first-time NDA Parliamentary party after becoming PM for the third time in a row, Modi also advised the MPs to take up issues of their individual constituencies in Parliament and run together the House.

Senior BJP leaders along with NDA MPs were present in the meeting held ahead of the start of day’s session in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Though every Tuesday during the earlier Parliament session, the PM used to address the BJP Parliamentary party routinely, he has not done that so far since the first session of 18th Lok Sabha began from June 24.

PM’s advice

“Today, the PM gave us a very important mantra. He said that every MP has been elected to the House to serve the nation. Irrespective of the party they belong to, service to the nation is our first responsibility. Every NDA MP has to work by prioritising the country, this is what the PM urged. Secondly, the PM guided us well regarding the conduct of MPs,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju briefed reporters after the meeting was over.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister also said, “PM urged NDA MPs to follow the rules of the Parliament, the Parliamentary democracy system and conduct, which is essential to becoming a good MP.”

On whether Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and the subsequent ruckus in Lok Sabha on Monday figured in the discussion, the Minister replied, “This meeting was not about that, it was to boost coordination among us.”

Rijiju, however, criticised the former Congress president for his combative maiden speech. “The manner in which LoP Rahul Gandhi behaved yesterday, turned his back towards the Speaker, spoke out of rules and insulted the Speaker is something that people of our party, the NDA should not do...,” he observed.

Rijiju advocated especially to the first-time MPs to follow the guidance of the PM which he described as a “good mantra” in fact for all members.

The Prime Minister, said the Union Minister, told the MPs to develop expertise in some of the major issues of interest and represent those in the House.

“He said that every MP should present the matters of their constituency in the House very well as per the rules. He also told us to develop expertise in other major issues of interest — be it water, environment or social area,” Rijiju stated.

Union Minister and JD(S) MP, HD Kumaraswamy, seconded what Rijiju stated that the PM advised all members on how to behave in the House. “The PM advised all the MPs to be present in the House and learn a lot of things. He also advised all members on how to behave in the House and work in favour of the people,” Kumaraswamy said.

While Minister of State and RLD MP Jayant Chaudhary stated Modi told the NDA leaders to work as a family.