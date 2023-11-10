The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) passed a resolution to strive for a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilisation target of 5 per cent by 2030. This was at AAPA’s 67th Assembly of Presidents held in Singapore on November 9 and 10. Currently, 14 airlines are members of the AAPA, including Air India and Singapore Airlines.

As post-pandemic global traffic recovers, the air transport sector remains firmly committed to addressing its carbon footprint in the long term, by embracing the global aspirational goal of net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. To fulfill this objective, AAPA calledon governments, fuel producers, airports, and other industry organisations to come together globally, to accelerate the transition to renewable energy and fuel the industry’s journey towards carbon neutrality,” AAPA said in a statement.

First step

“As a first step, AAPA will concentrate on advocacy and speak with stakeholders, including industry organisations, and aircraft manufacturers,” said Menon. At the same time, he noted that the 2030 deadline is definitely not an easy one to achieve. “But it is a good place to start. We have to start somewhere,” he said, adding that the demand will push oil majors to start producing SAF and that may bring its price down.

“A harmonised global framework that enables the cost-effective supply of SAF is crucial for aviation to attain its net zero emissions goal by 2050,” said Subhas Menon, Director General, AAPA. He added that currently, airlines around the world are cumulatively utilising somewhere between zero and two per cent SAF.

AAPA also passed two other resolutions - pledging to work with the International Civil Aviation Organization and relevant national regulators to actively generate initiatives in the Asia Pacific to enhance safety culture in various areas, and to avoid imposing unilateral measures on airlines that would have disproportionate impacts on operations, affect overall connectivity and schedule reliability. The event saw participation of close to 250 delegates across continents.

(The writer is currently in Singapore on the invitation of Singapore Airlines)