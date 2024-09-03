The road connectivity between Hyderabad and Vijayawada has been restored, and vehicular traffic commenced.

According to officials, traffic on National Highway 65, which came to a grinding halt near Aitavraram near Nandigama due to the flooding of the Munneru River, was restored after 30 hours.

The long pile-up of vehicles stretched over 4 km is being cleared by the police to ease the traffic.

Meanwhile, the flood inflow to the Prakasam Barrage has slowed down, and the flood might recede further if there are no fresh rains again, a senior official said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inspected the flood situation from the barrage and is also supervising relief operations himself.