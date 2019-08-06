Army: Pakistan intensifying efforts to increase strength of terrorists along LoC

Pakistan has intensified its efforts at increasing the strength of terrorists in launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) over the past few days and pushing infiltrators into Jammu and Kashmir, a top Army officer said on Tuesday. General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh added that Pakistan is also initiating ceasefire violations.

A day after the government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and proposed to split it into two union territories, Lt Gen Singh chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security Agencies at Srinagar to review the operational readiness to meet any contingency that could adversely impact the security situation.

According to a press release issued by Udhampur-based Army officials, Lt Gen Singh also said necessary security arrangements had been put in place to ensure peace and security.

“#Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, #ArmyCdrNC chaired a meeting of the core group of intelligence & security agencies at Srinagar; assured high level of readiness to thwart inimical deigns; lauded synergized efforts of all stake holders to ensure peace & security in J&K,” read a tweet on the official account of the Northern Command.

Curfew-like restrictions remained in force in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second successive day on Tuesday as authorities are keeping a close vigil on the developing situation in the aftermath of the government’s decision. The authorities have promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 across the state, including Srinagar and Jammu, with heavy deployment of forces.