Jammu celebrates scrapping of Article 370 despite restrictions

PTI Jammu | Updated on August 05, 2019 Published on August 05, 2019

ABVP workers celebrate governments decision to abolish Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, in Patna on Monday August 5, 2019.   -  The Hindu

Despite the prohibitory orders, the public in large welcomed Centre’s decision for giving permanent burial to this law

Notwithstanding restrictions on the movement of people, there were celebrations in parts of Jammu as the government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the state.

People danced to drumbeats and distributed sweets as they hailed the Centre’s move as a “bold”, “historic” and “monumental” decision towards the delivery of justice to the region, which has always complained of being discriminated against by the political set-up.

Despite the prohibitory orders, residents of the Bohri, Muthi, New Plot and Trikuta Nagar area came out of their homes, albeit in smaller groups, to express their happiness with the beating of drums, dancing and exchanging sweets.

They raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I am overwhelmed, emotional, jubilant,” said Ankush Veshin, an entrepreneur, who runs a diagnostic centre in Talab Tilloo area here. “Hearing the announcement (by Shah in Rajya Sabha) gave me goosebumps. For the first time, I felt being a part of India.”

Pawan Gupta, a teacher from Bakshinagar, and his family never believed this day would come in their lifetime.

“This decision is going to change our fate. Now we will be our decision-makers, not Kashmir-centric political set-up that discriminated against us on all fronts for the past seven decades,” Gupta said.

State BJP president Ravinder Raina termed the decision historic. “PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have created history. The historic decision is in the interest of the nation. Modi understood the pain of the people of Jammu.”

“We are thankful to him,” he said.

Activists of Dogra Front, led by its president Ashok Gupta, also participated in the celebrations.

Sunita Devi, a college student from Valkimi Basti, said she was happy that Article 370 has been given a “permanent burial“.

“Our community was discriminated against for over the last several decades due to this Article. Our blessings are with Modiji and Shahii for delivering us justice,” she said.

Sushma Bhat Tiwari, who is from the Kulgam district of the Kashmir valley and works as a senior HR professional with a multinational company, welcomed the decision as a victory for women and the end of gender-bias.

“I married a non-Kashmir several years ago and lost the rights of being a citizen of Jammu and Kashmir. My children were also denied the right to property and citizenship due to this law. But we are happy that this has been done away with and justice is done to women like me,” she said.

