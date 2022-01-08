Covid-19| 18th mega vaccination camp in TN today

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The 18th mega vaccination camp in Tamil Nadu commenced on Saturday morning at 50,000 centres across the State and 1,600 in Chennai. The State government has urged those unvaccinated people to get vaccinated as the number of Coronavirus cases has been surging in the last few days.
State health minister M Subramanian said that the vaccination administered in the State is nearing 9 crore. Across the State, those who took the first dose was 87.35 per cent and those fully vaccinated was 61.61 per cent. In Chennai, 92 per cent of the population have got the first dose and 71 per cent fully vaccinated, he told newspersons.
Read more: 15.16 lakh vaccinated in TN Covid camp
The minister said that in the last five days, 21 lakh children in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated. Around 33 lakh children in this age group across the State are eligible to be vaccinated.
On January 10, the Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the booster dose shots at a function in Chennai. Those who have been fully vaccinated before April 14, 2021 will be eligible to take the booster shots. As on today, 35.46 lakh persons, including frontline staff, are eligible to take the booster shots in the State, he said.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...