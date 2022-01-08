Covid-19| 18th mega vaccination camp in TN today

The 18th mega vaccination camp in Tamil Nadu commenced on Saturday morning at 50,000 centres across the State and 1,600 in Chennai. The State government has urged those unvaccinated people to get vaccinated as the number of Coronavirus cases has been surging in the last few days.

State health minister M Subramanian said that the vaccination administered in the State is nearing 9 crore. Across the State, those who took the first dose was 87.35 per cent and those fully vaccinated was 61.61 per cent. In Chennai, 92 per cent of the population have got the first dose and 71 per cent fully vaccinated, he told newspersons.

Read more: 15.16 lakh vaccinated in TN Covid camp

The minister said that in the last five days, 21 lakh children in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated. Around 33 lakh children in this age group across the State are eligible to be vaccinated.

On January 10, the Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the booster dose shots at a function in Chennai. Those who have been fully vaccinated before April 14, 2021 will be eligible to take the booster shots. As on today, 35.46 lakh persons, including frontline staff, are eligible to take the booster shots in the State, he said.