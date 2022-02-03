Bosch India to invest ₹2,000 crore by 2025

Leading supplier of technology and services in mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology, Bosch India on Thursday said it will invest ₹2,000 crore by 2025-26 for localisation of advanced automotive technologies and digital space.

The company has spent ₹9,000 crore over the last 10 years in advanced technologies and products and solutions.

“ We invest based on need and of course, we invest based on the government’s focus areas. Today you already have seen advanced technologies leapfrogging electrification, hydrogen, mobility cloud platform…all these areas, we will continue to invest,” Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director of Bosch and President Bosch Group in India, said.

The company is celebrating 100 years of its existence in India.

“Bosch’s 100-year journey in India is a testament to the passion, hard work, and dedication of our associates. Bosch India will remain true to its roots and evolve, innovate, and spark the next wave of big-ticket products and services. We will continue to pursue this vision for a digital, sustainable, efficient, self-reliant, and future-ready India,” he said.

Talking about electric powertrain solutions, the company said it estimates that by 2030, every third new vehicle in India will be an electric vehicle (EV). At the same time, dependent on use case/ customer strategy, the internal combustion engine (ICE) could also be electrified with mild and strong hybrids, it said. However, the ICE remains an important part of the powertrain mix especially in commercial vehicles and off highway segments, it added.