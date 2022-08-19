CBI raids Delhi Deptuy CM’s premises to probe liqour scam

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the office and residence of the Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia following allegations of irregularities in the union territory's liqour policy, which led to the loss of the public exchequer.

Besides Sisodia's premises, the sleuths also raided 21 locations spread across seven states and union territories, including that of former excise commissioner A Gopikrishna's home in Daman and Diu and other government officials and liqour manufacturers and suppliers, said CBI sources.

The agency's action was anticipated for a long but the trigger was Delhi LG Saxena recommending a CBI probe into Delhi excise policy 2021-2022 based on the city chief secretary's report that had cast a cloud on the role of deputy CM Sisodia under whom the excise department falls.

The Delhi Excise Policy, launched in last November, had “deliberate and gross procedural lapses,” according to the chief secretary's report, to provide “undue financial favours” to liquor licensees, said sources.

It is alleged that due to the excise policy which was rolled back after LG's action, the state exchequer is said to have lost over ₹150 crore.

The deputy CM is alleged to have ordered a waiver of ₹144.36 crore tendered license fee under the excuse of the Covid-19 pandemic. The CBI carried out searches after the registration of a case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. The agency is expected to put out a statement later after the raids get over, said sources.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who had earlier stated the Centre is after Sisodia and would put him behind the bars tweeted: "Welcome to CBI. Will cooperate fully. There have been many tests/raids in the past as well. Nothing came out. still, nothing will come out." Earlier in the day, the deputy CM himself tweeted to announce that the CBI searches have started at his premises.

CBI sources, however, stated that cases are taken up only after the assessment that examination of allegations will prima facie lead to offence under relevant sections of PC Act and IPC. The CBI sources stated, in the case of another minister, Satendra Jain, the agency had closed one case while pursuing another, which was followed up by the Enforcement Directorate leading to his arrest under the prevention of money laundering act.