Cochin International Airport starts departure flight operations to UAE

Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has started departure flights operations from Thursday after UAE authorities’ issuance of a new travel protocol accepting passengers from India who comply with prescribed regulations. UAE Airlines, Air Arabia and Emirates operate one service each to UAE.
Air Arabia flight G9-426 departed to Sharjah with 69 passengers on board while Emirates operated EK-531 to Dubai with 99 passengers.
S Suhas, MD, CIAL, attributed the smooth and swift commencement of international departures to the operational efficiency of CIAL and other stakeholders like airlines, customs, immigration and ground handling agencies. “CIAL has been doing intense follow up with the UAE aviation communities and we were able to start the Rapid-PCR testing centre at the departure terminal a week after the announcement of Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management’s which made it mandatory for passengers from India. Following that, Dubai authority issued a guideline accepting eligible passengers from India on August 5 and we facilitated a departure flight operation in the wee hours of the opening day itself,” he added.
As per the schedules, Air Arabia will be operating two regular daily flights in Sharjah sector from August 7, while Emirates operates a daily flight in the Dubai sector. CIAL has initiated a discussion with both UAE and Indian Carriers to schedule departure operations and it is expected that airlines such as Fly Dubai, Etihad, Air India Express, Indigo, and Spice Jet will begin UAE departure services soon.
As per the new travel guidelines issued by UAE authorities, Indians who own resident visas and are fully vaccinated with the final dose taken a minimum of 14 days prior to departure will be permitted to UAE, on acceptance of their registration with either GDRFA Dubai or ICA UAE. Passengers should produce a negative PCR test certificate with 48 hrs validity and undergo a Rapid-PCR test at the departure airport.
