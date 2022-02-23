Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 176 crore total doses so far

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination tally has exceeded 176 crore total doses, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of February 23, 7 am, India has administered 1,76,19,39,020 total doses of the vaccine so far.

This includes 90,80,86,007 total first doses and 75,65,24,038 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5,40,95,926 total first doses and 2,38,74,286 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,93,58,763 total precaution doses administered so far.

33,84,744 total doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

2,88,736 of the doses administered in the last 24 hours were first doses administered to the 18+ population while 17,20,388 were second doses administered to the 18+ population. 1,91,133 first doses and 9,94,510 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,89,977 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 28,46,42,965 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 15,45,02,436 doses and West Bengal with 12,99,34,854 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 1,64,522. 15,102 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 31,377 to 4,21,89,887. 278 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,12,622.