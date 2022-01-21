Covid-19 vaccination: Over 160.4 crore doses administered so far in India

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination tally has surpassed 160.4 crore doses, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of January 21, 7 am, 1,60,43,70,484 total vaccination doses were administered in India, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

This includes 88,25,13,912 total first doses and 67,53,88,182 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+, 3,96,06,464 total first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 68,61,926 total precaution doses administered so far.

About 70,49,779 total doses of the vaccine had been administered overall in the last 24 hours. Of this, 15,70,535 first doses and 37,65,483 second doses were administered to the 18+ population in the last 24 hours. 10,43,933 first doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 6,69,828 were precaution doses.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 24,29,28,849 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,52,32,225 doses and West Bengal with 11,67,08,248 doses administered overall.

Covid-19 cases

The active caseload stands at 20,18,825. 3,47,254 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,51,777 to 3,60,58,806. As many as 703 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,88,396.

India has recorded 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant so far.