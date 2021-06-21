DMK govt ropes in Raghuram Rajan and Arvind Subramanian in advisory council

The Tamil Nadu government has formed an Economic Advisory Council to the Chief Minister with members comprising former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, former chief economic advisor to Government of India, Arvind Subramanian, and former finance secretary S Narayanan, among others.

This was announced by the Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit while addressing a session of the 16h Tamil Nadu Assembly Monday morning.

Other members of the Economic Council include Esther Duflo, who along with her two co-researchers Abhijit Banerjee and Michael Kremer bagged the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences, Jean Drèze, Visiting Professor at Ranchi University as well as Honorary Professor at the Delhi School of Economics. He has made wide-ranging contributions to development economics and public policy, with special reference to India.

“Based on the recommendations of this Council, the Government will revitalise the State’s economy and ensure that the benefits of economic growth reach all segments of society,” said Purohit in his speech.

The fiscal health of the State is a cause for concern, and this Government will focus on improving the fiscal position and bringing down the overall debt burden. As a first step, a report (white paper) detailing the true state of Tamil Nadu’s finances will be released in the month of July, he added.

High-level panel

The previous State government also formed a high-level committee headed by former RBI Governor C Rangarajan to advise the Tamil Nadu government on the medium-term response and measures required to boost the economy post the Covid-19 lockdown period and the committee submitted the report in September 2020.