AI facilitates error-free production, say delegates at KCC Institute conference

A lot of companies are focussing on research in artificial intelligence (AI) in a bid to make machines that are suitable for efficient production, leaving no scope for error, according to delegates at a two-day conference organised by Greater Noida’s KCC Institute of Legal and Higher Education. The institution is affiliated to the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

“When a machine has a ‘brain’ it is sometimes more productive than humans; it ensures greater transparency as well,” said Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, while explaining the importance of AI and the possibilities in the field.