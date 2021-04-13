DU organises symposium on Ethics in Social Science Research and Publication

Delhi University's Department of Human Development and Childhood Studies (Institute of Home Economics) organised a two-day national symposium on Ethics in Social Science Research and Publication.

Over 200 academics and research scholars at the national level, who attended the virtual symposium, deliberated on the need for a separate CER for Social Sciences as the current ethical code of conduct for research studies were drawn closely from biomedical and clinical guidelines.

"The symposium served as an exchange forum to voice the need to ensure ethical rigour and obligation at the individual, academic and institutional levels in response to the changing research landscape in Social Science," a statement added.