TCS, IIT-Madras partner to offer MTech in industrial AI

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, on Tuesday announced it has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to launch a web-enabled, user-oriented programme on “Industrial AI”, aimed at upskilling corporate employees in using artificial intelligence to solve industrial problems.

The 18-month course will be offered online in a live teaching mode through virtual classrooms. The first cohort of students will be from TCS.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras, said, “This programme, designed in consultation with TCS, will have strong theoretical courses and labs covering important topics in data science and AI. Theoretical courses will cover concepts in fundamental mathematical techniques required for understanding data science algorithms, time series analysis, multivariate data analysis, machine learning, deep learning and reinforcement learning.”

Regu Ayyaswamy, Senior Vice-President and Global Head – IoT & Digital Engineering, TCS, said, “Industrial analytics is a combination of data science and physics. It is becoming vital for manufacturers who are transforming with the digital twins to neural manufacturing that will maximise efficiency, improve flexibility and predict the outcomes. This will eventually lead to adoption of autonomous manufacturing. The best of IIT M and TCS together will shape this course, which will accelerate the adoption of industrial analytics at scale.”

The course comes at a time when a talent crunch in the technology sector has seemingly peaked, with a shortage of skilled labour in emerging technologies like AI, robotics, ML, IoT, to name a few. Top IT companies have reported talent attrition rates of 20-25 per cent in their Q3FY22 results.

K Ananth Krishnan, Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, TCS, said, “TCS Research partners with premier academic institutes to explore emerging technologies with scientific rigour as they gain mainstream adoption. We are happy to collaborate with IIT-Madras, a member of the TCS Academic Co-Innovation Network, to create a new MTech programme in industrial AI for working professionals, so that they gain a deeper understanding of data science and AI, which they can apply to drive innovation in industry.”