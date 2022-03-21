hamburger

Fletcher Building Partners pick TCS, Google Cloud for data and digital innovation

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, March 21 | Updated on: Mar 21, 2022
Partnership to implement enterprise-grade, cloud capability to run mission-critical enterprise workload

Fletcher Building Partners have chosen Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Google Cloud to build a flexible, enterprise platform to support long-term growth and innovation.

The partnership is to implement enterprise-grade, cloud capability to run its mission-critical enterprise workload to enable greater up-time and flexibility, develop its customer data strategy to create an end-to-end understanding of customer needs to respond quickly to market changes and opportunities.

With operations in New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific, Auckland head-quartered Fletcher Building has more than 25 different businesses across manufacturing, distribution, retail, home building, and major infrastructure projects. It has recently launched Digital@Fletchers programme to drive technology-led change and growth in the business. The company already has different ERP systems and a myriad of business processes in place.

Ramp-up of services

Daniel Beecham, Chief Information Officer, Fletcher Building, said, “As we continue to ramp up our e-commerce, digitisation, automation and data analytics functions, we need a stable and secure technology platform that can cater to our needs today—and support us into the future. Google Cloud’s powerful data and analytics capabilities and its co-innovation agenda with SAP, combined with TCS’ domain industry knowledge and cloud engineering expertise, made it the logical choice to underpin Digital@Fletchers.”

TCS will use its multi-horizon cloud transformation framework and extensive cloud experience to help Fletcher Building build a new future-ready digital core using Google Cloud. This foundation will simplify the infrastructure landscape, reduce technology debt, host mission-critical workloads, provide a unified view of its customers and enable future innovation.

