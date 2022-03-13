Nine of top-10 firms gain ₹1.91 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL, Infosys biggest winners

Nine of the 10 most valued companies together added a whopping ₹1,91,434.41 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers.

ICICI Bank was the only laggard from the top-10 pack.

Last week, the benchmark Sensex jumped 1,216.49 points or 2.23 per cent.

From the gainers' pack, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added Rs 49,492.7 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 16,22,543.06 crore. The valuation of Infosys jumped ₹41,533.59 crore to reach ₹7,66,447.27 crore.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed ₹27,927.84 crore to ₹13,31,917.43 crore and that of Bharti Airtel zoomed ₹22,956.67 crore to ₹3,81,586.05 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever Limited advanced ₹17,610.19 crore to ₹4,92,204.13 crore and that of HDFC Bank went higher by ₹16,853.02 crore to ₹7,74,463.18 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation went up by ₹7,541.3 crore to ₹4,19,813.73 crore and that of Bajaj Finance gained ₹5,308.61 crore to ₹4,00,014.04 crore.

HDFC added ₹2,210.49 crore its valuation to stand at ₹4,04,421.20 crore.

In contrast, the market valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled ₹7,023.32 crore to ₹4,71,047.52 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL maintained its pole position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.