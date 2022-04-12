UGC allows students to pursue two full-time degree courses simultaneously

It will be applicable from the academic year 2022-23 onwards

Students can now pursue two simultaneous academic programs, including full-time degree (UG or PG) courses, the UGC Chairman, M Jagadeesh Kumar said. It will be applicable from the academic year 2022-23 onwards.

In a media briefing, the Chairman said the move aims to offer flexibility and personalisation of higher education. The decision is in accordance with the latest National Education Policy (NEP), he added

“Students can purse the degree/diploma courses from two different universities or under the same university,” he said.

With this decision, students will be able to pursue two UG or PG degrees/diplomas together in the physical mode or online mode or hybrid mode.

Kumar said top universities have been given the choice to offer online degree courses and “fresh guidelines for the same will be notified in two weeks”.

The list of UGC guidelines for pursuing two simultaneous degrees or academic programmes is expected to be uploaded on the UGC website soon.