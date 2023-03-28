Unacademy and Sriram’s IAS Academy, on Tuesday, announced a partnership to provide training to candidates preparing for the Civil Services Examination.

As a part of this partnership, educators from Sriram’s IAS will join the Unacademy Educators to impart their pedagogy to all UPSC aspirants on the Unacademy platform. The online courses of Sriram’S IAS will be available exclusively on Unacademy, and aspirants may enroll in the new batches that begin on April 10th for the upcoming academic year, said the company in a release.

“Unacademy has always strived to provide the highest quality education for all learners. Our decisions have been carefully curated to ensure we democratise access to the best pedagogy for rankers,” said Vivek Sinha, COO, Unacademy,

According to the company, the partnership will focus on the overall development of the aspirants and make them industry ready through hybrid training, mock test series, solving numerous previous year question papers, and focusing on changing examination trends.

“Between us, we have the experience, competence, technology, and scale. With this joint initiative of ours, an element of priceless value is added: affordability,” says Srirangam Sriram, Founder and Director, Sriram’s IAS.