The Union Public Service Commission — UPSC — has launched its Android app, available for download on Google Play Store. Individuals can access examination and recruitment-related information using the application.

“This app, however, would not allow filling application forms using mobile,” UPSC said in a statement.

It looks like the app is a mini version of the UPSC website. Here are the screenshots:

UPSC app

UPSC app: Home page

Here is the link to download the app on your Android device: UPSC- Official App

The UPSC conducts many examinations for central government jobs, including civil services examinations to recruit officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).