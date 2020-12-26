Employers likely to adopt more holistic view of employee well-being moving forward: Report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Organisations are likely to take a more holistic approach to ensure employee well-being moving forward, according to the ‘HR & Recruitment Trend Report for 2020’ by AI-enabled hiring platform Vasitum.
According to the report, there has been a broader focus on employee well-being in 2020. This is likely to continue in the years to come.
“It will be imperative to ensure manpower sustainability in the organisations going forward. Most of the employers will continue to make a shift from their traditional HR and welfare focus to a more holistic view of employee well-being,” said Vikram Wadhawan, Founder & CEO, Vasitum.
“This will include new programs, policies and initiatives to amplify the benefits which are related to employee’s mental health, physical wellness, child care, elder care and support, or flexible working policies,” Wadhawan added.
HR departments are also increasingly incorporating technologies such as AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology to “reclaim” up to 40 per cent of their time to enable a more “human-centric” workplace.
“There has been an extensive adoption of RPA around recruitment, screening, on-boarding and employee engagement,” as per the report.
Apart from large enterprises, smaller MSMEs have also witnessed a significant increase in the adoption of more advanced technological solutions in the HR space.
HR departments are moving towards automated sourcing and are using AI to improve sourcing, as per the report.
Apart from this, “AI-based candidate matching to calculate a candidate’s likelihood to accept the offer, estimated expected tenure with the employer along with performance outcome” is another trend observed in the space.
Wadhawan said, “The on-going pandemic has ushered the biggest technological revolution in every field including HR. This technological wave which is likely to dominate 2021 as well will see a lot more reliance on techniques like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Chatbots.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
It’s not so simple
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
‘Sharent’ for a parent who regularly uses social media to share details about his or her children and ...
Just how do we beat the 2020 blues? With books, books — and more books
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
Glimpses of festivities from a remote village
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...