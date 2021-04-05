News

For the first time, daily Covid-19 cases surpass one-lakh mark

Reuters NEW DELHI | Updated on April 05, 2021

India's daily Covid-19 cases soared by 103,558 on Monday, the biggest such daily increase, data from the health ministry showed, taking the total to 12.59 million.

The country added 478 new deaths, raising the total to165,101.

Published on April 05, 2021

