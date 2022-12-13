Adani Cement has appointed its subsidiary Geoclean (erstwhile Geocycle) to increase the thermal substitution rate to 30 per cent by 2027 for both ACC and Ambuja Cements, from the current average of 6 per cent.

Geoclean, which will build capacities to manage over 4.5 million tonnes of waste, offers sustainable waste management solutions to the agricultural, industrial and public/municipal sectors. Through co-processing waste, it ensures recovery of energy and recycling of waste materials to leave zero residues.

Geoclean has 14 co-processing and six pre-processing facilities across India, equipped with waste storage areas, feeding arrangement, and laboratories. Facilities are being scaled up to meet new targets, said the company in a statement on Tuesday.

Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said the company is committed to building a sustainable future by adopting clean and green technologies.

“We are committed to making the optimum contribution towards co-processing waste responsibly for a sustainable future,” he said.

Geoclean provides solution to process over 5 lakh tonnes of plastic waste, has partnered with more than 20 municipalities, and remediated over 10 dumpsites across the country. It has helped reclaim over 65 acres through its landfill diversion solutions for municipalitiesm it says.