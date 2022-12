The board of Anjani Portland Cement has fixed December 16 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders who are entitled to receive the rights shares.

The board earlier approved ₹250-crore rights issue by offering about 1.26 crore shares at ₹197 a share.

Eligible shareholders can apply for one share for every two held in the company.

The rights issue opens on December 30 and closes on January 19, 2023.