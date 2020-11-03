Global analysis reveals India stands second in Covid-19 vaccine pre-order

Is GST about ease of doing business?
According to a global analysis of advance market commitments (AMCs) for experimental vaccines, India has already pre-ordered 600 million doses by utilising its manufacturing capabilities and it is now aiming to secure another billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
This will help the country inoculate at least half its population, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.
India’s vaccine procurement comes second to the US, which has pre-ordered 810 million vaccine doses and is negotiating for another 1.6 billion doses.
According to some health experts, two doses of vaccine may be required to achieve immunity against the virus.
According to an analysis of purchasing agreements for Covid-19 vaccines carried by the US-based Duke Global Health Innovation Center, it will take around 4-5 years to produce enough vaccine to vaccinate the whole world.
However, countries have started vying for vaccines already. Some high-income countries and few middle-income countries with vaccine manufacturing capabilities have started pre-ordering vaccines even when the vaccines are still in their experimental stage. These countries have already secured around 3.8 billion doses of the vaccine.
After India, third comes the European Union that has so far secured 400 million doses and is now aiming for another 1.565 billion doses.
Lead author Andrea D Taylor, assistant director of programs at the Duke Global Health Innovation Center, said: “In terms of percent of the population covered by confirmed purchases, Canada has pre-purchased enough vaccine to cover 527 per cent of their population, followed by the UK at 277 per cent of their population.”
“Of course, it is important to remember that most likely only some of the vaccine purchases will come through, depending on regulatory approval,” said Taylor.
