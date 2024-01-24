The government on Wednesday announced re-bidding of production-linked incentives (PLI) for 10 Giga Watt hours (GWh) Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing.

With this bidding process, the prospective applicants can submit bids to set up manufacturing facility for ACC, which will help them qualify for incentives under PLI ACC scheme, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) said.

In May 2021, the Cabinet approved the technology-agnostic PLI Scheme on ‘National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage’ for achieving a manufacturing capacity of 50 Giga Watt hours (GWh) of ACC with an outlay of ₹18,100 crore.

Earlier round

The first round of the ACC PLI bidding concluded in March 2022, and three companies were allocated a total capacity of 30 GWh, the program agreement with selected companies was signed in July 2022. The three companies are Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd which bagged 20 GWh, Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, and Rajesh Exports won 5 GWh each.

The MHI said its has released a fresh Request for Proposal (RfP) for shortlisting and selection of bidders under the PLI Scheme ‘National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage’ for setting up of battery manufacturing units with a total manufacturing capacity of 10 GWh with maximum budgetary outlay of ₹3,620 crore.

“MHI is supporting the growth of India’s manufacturing capabilities and exports in the automobile and automobile component sector...Keeping this in mind, in recent years, the MHI has taken several initiatives to promote environment friendly product manufacturing in the automotive industry, such as PLI-Auto, PLI - Advanced Chemistry Cell and FAME-II schemes,” Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries said.

FAME-II

MHI is also committed to provide clean and green public transport through Faster Adoption and Manufacturing Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme with the aim to reduce dependence on fossil fuel and to address the issue of vehicular emissions, he said.

Also, through the PLI Auto and Auto components scheme, MHI is supporting enhancement in India’s manufacturing capabilities and exports in the automobile and the automobile components sector with the prime objectives of deep localisation, creating economies of scale and building a robust supply chain in areas of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products, he added.