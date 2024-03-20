A biopic on legendary music director Ilayaraja will be out soon.

The movie — titled ‘Ilayaraja — The king of music’, with actor Dhanush playing the musician and Arun Matheshwaran as director — was announced by actor Kamal Haasan at a function in Chennai on Thursday.

“I grew up listening to the songs of the legendary Ilayaraja. I always had a dream of acting in the biopic of Ilayaraja and actor Rajinikanth. One will fructify, but don’t know when the other will,” Dhanush said at the function.

The movie will be produced by Connekkt Media.