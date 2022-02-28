India extends suspension of international flight operations

Scheduled international flights to and from India willremain suspended indefinitely, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Monday.

In a notice, it said, “scheduled international commercial flight services” will remain suspended “till further orders”.

However, bubble flight arrangements between nations and international cargo operations approved by the DGCA will continue as usual, it further added.

The previous order on suspension of international flight operations - which came into force in view of rising Omicron cases - was set to end on Monday (February 28).

The suspension of international flight operations were in force since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.