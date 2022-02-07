India’s daily Covid cases fall below one-lakh mark on Monday at 83,876 with 895 deaths

India’s daily Covid cases fell below one-lakh mark on Monday at 83,876 with 895 deaths in the 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per Health Ministry data. Case number was more than 1.07 lakh on Sunday.

Positivity rate in the country fell slightly to 7.25 per cent from 7.45 per cent the previous day. Meanwhile, weekly positivity rate stood at 9.18 per cent.

In the National Capital on Monday, daily infections fell further to 1,151 with 15 deaths. Positivity rate in the city was at 2.62 per cent, slightly higher than the previous day’s 2.47 per cent.

Kerala’s Covid cases also declined to 22,524 from 26,729 infections on Sunday. There were 14 deaths in the State on Monday along with the backlog of 846 fatalities also accounted for. In Maharashtra, the daily Covid cases on Monday evening were at 6,436 with 24 deaths and a positivty rate of 1.83 per cent.

Death toll climbs

The cumulative death toll in the country surpassed the 5-lakh mark at 5.02 lakh. Cumulative Covid deaths in India are the third highest in the world, with the US at the top with more than 9 lakh deaths, followed by Brazil at 6.32 lakh.

“Covid deaths are rising because the severity of symptoms happen two weeks or so after getting an infection. That’s why a marginal spike in deaths is being seen now. Also, people who couldn’t recover from the earlier wave and those who are unvaccinated with comorbid conditions are also more prone to early deaths,” a Health Ministry official told BusinessLine. He added that there would be a fall in deaths after sometime.

India conducted 11.56 lakh Covid tests during the previous day with cumulative tests coming to 74.15 crore tests. So far, the country has administered 170.11 crore doses.

Purchase order for Corbevax

On Monday, the Health Ministry sources confirmed to BusinessLine that the government has placed a purchase order with Biological E for 5 crore doses of Covid vaccine Corbevax, each costing ₹145 excluding taxes.These doses may be used as precautionary doses as the Ministry expands the third dose policy for those under 60 years of age with comorbid conditions.