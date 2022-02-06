India’s healthcare: Self-reliant, but in a global ecosystem

A common refrain in India in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic was the need to become self-reliant in healthcare and medtech devices for the country’s future wellbeing. Consequently, several measures were rolled out under the umbrella of the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ scheme.
Potential tailwinds include a production-linked incentive scheme, a forward-looking regulator, and approval for four medical device parks with an outlay of ₹400 crore. However, the headwinds generated by various other arms of the administration were, and are far greater than the tailwinds.
This, in fact, hampers the progress towards self-reliance, including interferences like price capping, pressure to adopt India-specific standards that aren’t synchronised with global standards, and restrictive strategies like ‘public procurement orders’.
These measures signal the message that ‘India is not a reliable partner for the global value chain’. And, despite a similar-sized population, India’s medtech market is roughly one-fifth of China’s. All of this makes India an unattractive market for innovative products and transformative investments.
However, course correction is not impossible. Here are a few suggestions: More focus on strengthening the demand-side of India’s healthcare ecosystem to make it attractive for investments from multinationals and domestic players; a switch from ‘lowest cost first’ to ‘best outcomes for patients’ as the basis for government healthcare spending, as it would offer transparency and economies of scale to medtech players; facilitate a culture of innovation by establishing a supportive industry ecosystem with inputs from academia, research, and government; work on ensuring ease of doing business in India; and harmonise standards and regulations with the rest of the world.
As critical as healthcare is for citizens and a country, it is also a complex subject from a policy perspective. So, the need of the hour is a considered and collaborative approach between the government, medtech players and other stakeholders to mould the industry to benefit patients in the long run.
The writer is Managing Director – India/ South Asia, Becton Dickinson India Pvt Ltd. Views are personal
