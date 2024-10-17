In a significant milestone for India’s biotechnology sector, the country’s first ‘Demonstration Facility for Biopolymers’ by Praj Industries was inaugurated recently by Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Science and Technology showcases indigenously developed integrated Polylactic Acid (PLA) technology.

Praj Industries, a global leader in industrial biotechnology, has been at the forefront of promoting a circular economy and bio-based solutions. With its expertise in biofuels through the Bio-Mobility portfolio, Praj has strategically expanded into Renewable Chemicals and Materials (RCM) via its Bio-Prism initiative.

Bioplastics, a key focus of this portfolio, have led to the development of an integrated PLA technology at Praj’s Matrix R&D Centre, which is now operational at the newly constructed demonstration facility.

Spread over three acres, the state-of-the-art facility in Jejuri near Pune includes sections for fermentation, chemical synthesis, separation, and purification. It showcases the capacity to produce 100 tons per annum (TPA) of lactic acid, 60 TPA of lactide, and 55 TPA of PLA. This facility marks a significant step in scaling up bio-based plastics in India.

Bioplastics, such as PLA, provide a promising solution by being biodegradable and safer for both humans and the environment.

The functionality and processability of PLA have already been proven for use in a variety of sectors, including food packaging, personal care products, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Jitendra Singh said, “Praj’s ‘First-of-its-kind Demonstration Facility for Biopolymers in India’ is a pioneering effort in developing indigenously integrated technology for the production of PLA.

This demonstrates India’s strong lead in technological innovation and the resolve to transition from fossil-based plastics to eco-friendly alternatives, crucial for addressing the global plastic pollution crisis.

This will also enable dual goals of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make-in India’. This facility symbolises a new chapter for India’s bioeconomy.”

Pramod Chaudhari, Founder Chairman, Praj Industries said, “In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Praj strategically chose to diversify its offerings beyond its established leadership in bioenergy solutions, signalling a crucial turning point in the company’s development. We began our journey into renewable chemicals and materials, particularly emphasizing bioplastics. Together, we are dedicated to the shared vision of establishing India as a Global Bio-Manufacturing Hub, while addressing the plastic crisis, and creating a sustainable, innovative, and resilient future for #ViksitBharat!”

