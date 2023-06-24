Giving a digital thrust to the industries sector, the Kerala Department of Industries and Commerce has signed an MoU with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), introduced by the Central government’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, to increase business opportunities in various sectors by facilitating digital transformation.

Minister for Law, Industries & Coir P. Rajeeve also introduced the products of PSUs on the e-commerce platform at an event.

Rajeeve said about nine companies have signed agreements with ONDC and 220 products of PSUs are available on the platform currently. The Minister reminded PSUs of maintaining professionalism in product delivery, quality, and packaging, besides strengthening their marketing team.

Products of MSMEs will be made available on ONDC platform in the next phase and workshops will be conducted in all taluks to create awareness on the possibilities offered by ONDC, he said.

Stressing that product innovation is vital to lap up vast opportunities in the market, Rajeeve said training sessions will be held in coir sector for designing products.

Noting that ONDC is a good opportunity and beneficial for traders, Antony Raju, State Transport Minister said no entrepreneurs can shy away from online platforms these days. The Transport Department will also be engaged in a pact with ONDC soon.

Chief Secretary V P Joy highlighted the importance of marketing support to achieve success. The agreement with ONDC will bring in new energy and impetus for PSUs, MSMEs, and other industries to market their products widely and help Kerala industries go global under the tag of ‘Kerala Brand’.

ONDC, which goes beyond the current platform-centric digital commerce model, is a platform for entrepreneurs to seamlessly feature their products on multiple marketplaces and can be sold through several e-commerce platforms across the country.

Introduced in 2021 to develop open e-commerce, ONDC is building a digital network for the e-commerce industry that allows any online seller to connect with any buyer in the country. The initiative aims at promoting open networks for all aspects of exchange of goods and services over digital or electronic networks.