Kerala startup Rapidor became the first service provider to join the business-to-business Open Network Digital Commerce (B2B ONDC) established by the Union government to democratise digital commerce by the country’s MSMEs.

MSMEs and enterprises of all strands can register with the Kochi-based company for smooth conduct of business under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s ONDC, which promotes open interchange and connections between shoppers, retailers and technology platforms.

Rapidor, which is a B2B trade and transaction platform, runs incubating under Kerala Startup Mission at Kinfra Hi-Tech Park.

Once on-board the network using platforms such as https://www.rapidor.co/, MSMEs can select businesses and service providers of their choice to trade and transact through ONDC. This facilitates the enterprises to smoothly carry out limitless business without self-owned e-commerce platforms. Currently, ONDC gives access to 36,000 traders across 236 towns and cities of the country for the B2C domain.

Rapidor, along with Delhi-based sales and payments platform SignCatch, has been co-opted onto ONDC to catalyse business-to-business deals, according to T. Koshy, MD and CEO of the government initiative founded in December 2021.

“It’s exciting to see things finally come to fruition.” Thomson Skariah, Founder and CEO, Rapidor, remarks, “After months of collaboration and immense encouragement from ONDC, interoperable trade is now open for businesses on ONDC. We believe this will serve as a key incentive for the 90% of traders who continue to be offline to leverage the benefits of tech and expand their business, charter into new markets and execute trades at scale.”

Registering with Placeorder enabled Kochi-based ABAD, which is a leading processor and distributor of frozen foods, earned a wholesale order from Lulu Mall in Bangalore over the network. The online platform, with its expertise in the B2B space, looks forward to enable businesses across India and trade seamlessly on the network ONDC. Placeorder, is also working closely with the ONDC team to enable the export protocols on the Network as well, thus enabling businesses in India to reach across the world to trade.

