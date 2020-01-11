News

Kerala’s Maradu flats razed to ground on Apex court order

PTI Kochi | Updated on January 11, 2020 Published on January 11, 2020

View of H2O Holy Faith being razed down in Maradu, Kochi on Saturday.   -  The Hindu

The 60-meter high 19-storey building, known as “Holy Faith H20, was levelled in seconds in a spectacular implosion.

A high rise apartment complex was brought down through controlled implosion method as authorities began implementing a Supreme Court order to demolish four illegal water-front structures in Maradu municipality here on Saturday.

The residential complex was demolished at 11.18 am today.

Thousands of people watched the demolition from outside the evacuation zone.

A total of 343 waterfront flats were built in the complexes, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

The Apex Court had in September 2019 directed demolition of the apartment complexes within 138 days, a time line given by the Kerala government.

courts and legal
real estate
residential property
Kerala
