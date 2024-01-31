The state government is making all efforts to ensure that beach tourism projects align with prevailing demands by leveraging the immense possibilities of this niche segment and improving the standard of hospitality, said Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas.

He was speaking after opening the renovated Samudra Kovalam, the beachside resort of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) in Thiruvananthapuram, which now flaunts a whole range of world-class features.

Noting that it is important to adopt novel ideas in tourism sector, the Minister said the refurbished sea-front resort will boost Kerala’s standing as a fast-emerging hub of destination weddings and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism.

At a time when destination wedding is becoming a global trend, he said the state has picturesque locations for promoting this niche area, with the government making all efforts to create the best facilities for the segment.

KTDC Chairman PK Sasi said, in the third phase of renovation, 40 rooms had been refurbished in tune with modern aesthetic concepts. He added that 24 more rooms of Samudra Kovalam, which is the best model for beach tourism, will be renovated in the next phase.

Nestled on a sprawling coconut tree-lined site overlooking the Arabian sea, Samudra Kovalam has for long been the hallmark of Kerala’s highly successful beach tourism.

The current round of renovation has added another 40 rooms, completed on a budget of ₹12.68 crore provided by the state government, turning the property and its surroundings into an ideal locale for high-end weddings and MICE tourism.

The renovation was taken up on the basis of an upfront plan and design, factoring in the huge scope the property has in playing host to international conferences against the backdrop of the refreshing natural setting.

A major advantage of the property is that all its rooms are sea-facing. The property now flaunts such high-end options as Sea View Cottages, Superior Sea View and Premium Pool View rooms and a lawn area for guests to relax, all together making the stay at the Samudra, a totally different experience.