The travel sector has untapped potential for travel between India and the US, especially in the in-bound segment, say tourism industry players.

Speaking at a seminar on the theme ‘Strengthening Indo-US Relationship in Amritkal-Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, Rajesh Magow, said India continues to witness growth in the out-bound travel segment. However, “travel is largely towards short-haul destinations. With the increased spending capacity and the urge to travel post-Covid, we see untapped opportunity in the long-haul segment, especially to Europe and the US.” He added that in-bound tourism was yet to recover to pre-Covid levels.

On the other hand, Dipak Deva, Managing Director, TCIL, said in-bound tourism had reached pre-Covid levels, but India was not being marketed enough abroad, especially the US. “India is often travelled by rich, retired travellers. It is time we promote India to tap the next gen of travellers as well. India has a lot to offer, the government just needs to market it well.”

Jyoti Mayal, president, TAAI, said India needed to be marketed well not only by the government, but by the travel industry as well. She added that visa issues should be ironed out.