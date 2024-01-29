Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited’s shares were up by 1.06 per cent after the company unveiled its expansion into the tourism industry, for diversification of its services.

The initiation of this move includes the establishment of a new office in Ayodhya. The company reported that it aims to expand its operations and also to contribute to diverse cultural destinations, leveraging its expertise in event management to provide unique and memorable travel experiences.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey into the tourism sector. Exhicon has always been about creating memorable experiences, and now we extend that philosophy to the realm of travel. Exhicon Events Media Solutions is eager to contribute to the evolving tourism landscape, promising unique and unforgettable experiences for travelers worldwide,” said M Q Syed, Chairman & Managing Director of Exhicon.

The company will commence its services from January 30, 2024 and has invited thirty delegates from the United States of America and inbound pilgrims. According to the company, the sector has demonstrated growth, contributing to the nation’s economy. In the fiscal year 2023-24, the industry generated Rs 16.5 trillion in revenues, marking a 12 per cent increase from the previous year.

The shares were up by 1.06 per cent to ₹423 at 3.00 p.m. on the BSE.